Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.06. The company has a market cap of $287.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

