Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

