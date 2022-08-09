National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,295 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in STERIS were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STERIS Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.71.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $213.42 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

