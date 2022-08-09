Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.6 %

JHG stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.22.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

