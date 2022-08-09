MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.