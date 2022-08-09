Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

