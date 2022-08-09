Starbucks Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Starbucks has a payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

