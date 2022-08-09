Rio Tinto Group (RIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,933 ($59.61) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £79.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,091.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,474.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.89), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,443.45). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

