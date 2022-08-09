ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.
In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.
