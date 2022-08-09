ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

