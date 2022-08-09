SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.99. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.