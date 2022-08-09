MSCI Inc. (MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on August 31st

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

MSCI has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $500.82 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

