Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 19th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 78.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 88.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 77,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

