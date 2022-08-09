Eaton Co. plc (ETN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Eaton has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

ETN stock opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.78. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

