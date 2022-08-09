Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 71.8 %

KRTX stock opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $245.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

