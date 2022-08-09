Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 761.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,108 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

