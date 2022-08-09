JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 128,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPM opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $335.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

