Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $367.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.02 and a 200 day moving average of $312.62. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,527 shares of company stock worth $5,387,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.