State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,510 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of DISH Network worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

