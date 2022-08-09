Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

