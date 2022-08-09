Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $381.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.56.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.