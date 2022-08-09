Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,631 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

