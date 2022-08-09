Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $765,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

