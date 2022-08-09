ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after buying an additional 591,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after buying an additional 3,108,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,880,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,346,000 after buying an additional 391,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.06.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

