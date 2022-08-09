Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,540 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 331.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.