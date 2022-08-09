Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,635 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 986.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

