Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,054 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 469,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 817.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 357,173 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,757,723.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 841,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

