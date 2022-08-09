SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $968.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

