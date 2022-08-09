Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $21,233,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 256,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lovesac Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lovesac Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

