Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 76,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

