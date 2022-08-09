National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

AAP stock opened at $194.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

