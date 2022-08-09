26,842 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,759,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.40.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.