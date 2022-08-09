National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,424 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

