O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of O-I Glass worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.