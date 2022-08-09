Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

