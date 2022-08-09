Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBP. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,349.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,400. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

