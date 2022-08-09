Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 378.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.81 per share, with a total value of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

