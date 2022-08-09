Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $145.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.