Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 152 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.