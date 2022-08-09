Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

