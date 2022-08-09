2,000 Shares in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MeridianLink by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

