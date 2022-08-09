Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

