Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

