SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

