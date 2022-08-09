WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

