Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 391 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,241,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

