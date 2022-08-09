Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 136 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

