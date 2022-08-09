Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 3.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

