Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after buying an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,065,777.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 111,197 shares of company stock worth $3,483,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

