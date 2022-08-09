Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,590.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,196 shares of company stock worth $7,528,559 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

