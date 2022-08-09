Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

